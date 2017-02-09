Iran tests another ballistic missile - Fox News

NEW YORK, February 9. /TASS/. Iran has launched a ballistic missile from a pad located east of Teheran, Fox News said on Wednesday citing Pentagon sources.

According to the TV channel, a middle-range missile was blasted off in late January from the same launching pad. Fox News said back then the missile had covered a distance of about 600 kilometers.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 dated July 20, 2015 calls on Iran to refrain from such tests. A similar launch was made by Teheran in July 2016.