Iran tests another ballistic missile - Fox News

World
February 09, 3:39 UTC+3 NEW YORK
According to the TV channel, a middle-range missile was blasted off in late January from the same launching pad. Fox News said back then the missile had covered a distance of about 600 kilometers
© EPA/HO

NEW YORK, February 9. /TASS/. Iran has launched a ballistic missile from a pad located east of Teheran, Fox News said on Wednesday citing Pentagon sources.

According to the TV channel, a middle-range missile was blasted off in late January from the same launching pad. Fox News said back then the missile had covered a distance of about 600 kilometers.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 dated July 20, 2015 calls on Iran to refrain from such tests. A similar launch was made by Teheran in July 2016.

TOP STORIES
