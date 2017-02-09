Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Senators initiate legislation on congressional oversight of Russia sanctions relief

World
February 09, 5:36 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Other co-initiators are Republican Senators Marco Rubio and John McCain, and Democrat Senators Claire McCaskill and Sherrod Brown
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. A group of U.S. Senators led by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday introduced a bill establishing congressional oversight of any decision on lifting the anti-Russian sanctions obviously seeking to bar President Donald Trump from doing it single-handedly.

"A bipartisan group of Senators today introduced legislation, The Russia Sanctions Review Act of 2017, which provides for congressional oversight of any decision to provide sanctions relief to the Government of the Russian Federation," the press service of another initiator of the bill, Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, told TASS. Other co-initiators are Republican Senators Marco Rubio and John McCain, and Democrat Senators Claire McCaskill and Sherrod Brown.

"If the U.S. were to provide sanctions relief to Russia without verifiable progress on the Minsk Agreements, we would lose all credibility in the eyes of our allies in Europe and around the world," Cardin said.

He said the Act had been prompted by President Trump’s statements about possible easing or even abandonment of the anti-Russian sanctions. The legislation envisages consultations with the Congress should the president decide to change the sanction policy.

According to the explanatory note, the Act requires the administration to submit to the Congress a list of individuals subject to sanction relief and reassure it that Russia is no longer seeking to allegedly "undermine the peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Ukraine" and has ceased cyberattacks against the United State Washington is unsubstantially blaming Russia of.

The Congress will have 120 days to consider the initiative.

The current anti-Russian sanctions were imposed by executive decrees of former President Barack Obama and were not formalized in legislation. Hence, Trump can cancel them any time. The White House was unavailable for comment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran tests another ballistic missile - Fox News
2
Russia will use Iran's airbase to fight terrorists if necessary, envoy says
3
Crimean Tatars call on UN GA to recognize Crimea as part of Russia
4
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
5
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
6
Russian inspectors to perform observation flight over Turkey — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Russian museum obtains largest collection of 20th century Yamal artifacts
TOP STORIES
Реклама