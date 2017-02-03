UN Secretary General calls to stop combat actions in eastern Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, February 3. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound concern over the escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine and has called on the parties to the armed civil conflict there to cease fire.

He also emphasized the importance of providing access to the population for humanitarian aid.

"The Secretary General is deeply concerned about the ongoing tenstions and the intensification of the fighting in Eastern Ukraine," the official spokesperson for the Secretary General, Staphen Dujarric told reporters. "He appeals to all parties to fully observe the ceasefie and allow for immeditate humanitarian access."