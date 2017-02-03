UN Secretary General calls to stop combat actions in eastern Ukraine

Russian embassy in Damascus comes under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 20:20
Footwear for Arctic: Nanotechnologies vs traditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 19:51
US expands blacklists on IranWorld February 03, 19:34
Lavrov calls Russia-proposed Syrian draft constitution 'invitation for conversation'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 19:21
Russian warplanes conduct airstrikes near al-Mayadeen in Syria's Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense February 03, 18:23
Belarus to impose no restrictions on free entry for Russians, president saysWorld February 03, 18:18
Experts say lifting of US sanctions on FSB as senseless as their impositionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 18:11
Industry Ministry: Lukashenko's statements will not influence EAEU economic conditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 17:56
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authoritiesWorld February 03, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, February 3. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound concern over the escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine and has called on the parties to the armed civil conflict there to cease fire.
He also emphasized the importance of providing access to the population for humanitarian aid.
"The Secretary General is deeply concerned about the ongoing tenstions and the intensification of the fighting in Eastern Ukraine," the official spokesperson for the Secretary General, Staphen Dujarric told reporters. "He appeals to all parties to fully observe the ceasefie and allow for immeditate humanitarian access."