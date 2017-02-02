Ambassador says Israel welcomes Russia’s activities in Syria

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Israel welcomes Moscow’s activities in Syria, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren said at a meeting with Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

"We highly value Russia’s activities in Syria," he said. "As far as peacemaking is concerned, ceasefire and humanitarian aid deliveries are welcome. Israel stands for putting and end (to violence) as soon as possible."

According to the ambassador, Israel has also been providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian refugees. "We have been assisting those Syrians who cross our borders, we try to provide them with medical assistance, saving their lives," he said.