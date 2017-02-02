North Korean reunification committee urges Seoul to take steps to improve ties

Russian Defense Ministry summons Ukrainian attache over An-26 plane incidentMilitary & Defense February 02, 8:41
PYONGYANG, February 2. /TASS/. Seoul should "positively react to a patriotic appeal that Pyongyang has made this year to take moves on a reciprocal basis for an improvement of inter-Korean relations," a statement by a representative of the North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland said on Thursday.
The statement lashed at South Korean authorities who continue "their insane policy of confrontation with the North, practically daily speculating about a need to take efficient counter-measures to a threat and unprecedented provocations from Pyongyang".
According to the statement, North Korea believes Seoul "continues to blindly pursue its pro-American course and is incapable of correctly assessing the quickly changing situation in the region".
"The US remains a principal enemy of the Korean nation," the committee’s representative said. If South Korea "intends to follow the path of confrontation, obeying the US, and reject appeals of the DPRK to improve relations, all responsibility for possible catastrophic consequences of this policy will be inevitably with Seoul," he added.
Earlier, DPRK’s central newspaper Rodong Sinmun stressed that Pyongyang believes its priority task is "to create conditions for better inter-Korean relations and reunification of the North and the South". "Nobody but the Korean nation itself can settle this issue," the newspaper said.
In a New Year appeal, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged "an end to confrontation between the DPRK and South Korea".
"It is necessary to discover a path for an improvement of ties between the North and the South through efforts of the entire Korean nation, to establish contacts and exchanges of visits irrespective of differences in ideology and social systems," he said.
At the same time, he demanded from Seoul "to immediately stop a smear propaganda campaign aimed against Pyongyang and hostile actions with an aim to overthrow the social system of the people’s republic".