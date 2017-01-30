IS terrorists in Chechnya instructed from Syrian center — source

Russian former economy minister's house arrest extendedBusiness & Economy January 30, 11:09
Moscow authorities to name square after Cuba’s Fidel CastroSociety & Culture January 30, 10:01
Expert believes Trump wants to pull US-Russia relations out of deadlockRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 9:42
Experts comment on Lithuanian MP’s claims regarding Russia's KaliningradRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 30, 9:15
Emergency workers in eastern Russia rescue dog from ice floeSociety & Culture January 30, 8:36
Massive combat readiness check completed in Russia’s Central Military DistrictMilitary & Defense January 30, 8:34
Russian science fiction thriller ‘Attraction’ rakes up $6.9 mln at box officeSociety & Culture January 30, 8:30
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'World January 30, 8:10
Russian defense ministry: Syrians need real help, not empty promisesMilitary & Defense January 30, 8:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Militants of the Islamic State killed earlier this month in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya had received instructions from a single recruitment center in Syria, a local law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.
In mid-January, Chechnya’s law enforcers carried out a successful operation in several settlements of the Kurchaloyevsky district, in the republic’s east, killing four militants affiliated with the IS group. Two others were detained.
"The preliminary investigation found out that members of the IS group in the Kurchaloyevsky and Shalinsky districts [in Chechnya] were directed by a single recruitment center located in Syria mainly through the Internet," the source in the North Caucasus federal district said.
The IS militants planned to carry out several terrorist attacks against officials, law enforcers and religious figures in Chechnya. The details of the attacks were discussed with the representatives of the IS recruitment center in Syria, the source said.
Early on Monday, three militants were killed during a special operation in Chechnya’s town of Shali. Police tried to stop a group of suspicious individuals approaching a checkpoint but the men opened fire and threw a grenade. Two police officers died of sustained wounds.