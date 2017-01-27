Geneva talks postponed until end of February — Russia's rop diplomat

Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Saturday — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 9:32
Russian top diplomat to meet Syrian opposition groups in MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 8:37
Trump says improving US-Russia ties beneficial to both countriesWorld January 27, 8:17
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gearMilitary & Defense January 27, 5:51
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weaponsMilitary & Defense January 27, 5:10
UK Prime Minister tells Trump to ‘"engage but beware" of RussiaWorld January 27, 3:47
Russian Church views transfer of St Isaac's cathedral as re-establishing justiceSociety & Culture January 27, 2:13
Russia’s Tarasova, Morozov win European gold in pairs skatingSport January 27, 2:07
Russian diplomat says Moscow views UN as guarantor of global stabilityRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 0:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. UN-brokered Syria talks in Geneva talks have been postponed from February 8 until the end of month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with the Syrian opposition members in Moscow.
"This date has been again put off from February 8 until the end of next month," Lavrov said.