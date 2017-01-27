Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Geneva talks postponed until end of February — Russia's rop diplomat

World
January 27, 10:05 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. UN-brokered Syria talks in Geneva talks have been postponed from February 8 until the end of month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with the Syrian opposition members in Moscow.

"This date has been again put off from February 8 until the end of next month," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
12
America's first ladies: from Jackie Kennedy to Melania Trump
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Saturday — Kremlin
2
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
3
Russian top diplomat to meet Syrian opposition groups in Moscow
4
Geneva talks postponed until end of February — Russia's rop diplomat
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
7
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
TOP STORIES
Реклама