Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry: Format of Astana talks on Syria still under discussion

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. Format of talks on the Syrian settlement is still under discussion in Astana, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko.

"The question is under discussion, it will be clear closer to the beginning of the meeting," he said.

"As for extending the meeting, it depends on the outcome of the negotiations. We are ready to support the process," Vasilenko said.

According to him, the delegation of the Syrian opposition at the talks in Astana has no common platform and a common leader. "The delegation includes several groups, there is no head of delegation in general. Each group has its own position," he said, adding that the opposition delegation in Astana includes representatives of about 15 different groupings.

The heads of all delegations taking part in the Syria peace talks have arrived in Astana, Vasilenko added.

Talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition will begin in Astana on Monday and will last for two days. The meeting was preceded on Sunday by consultations between Russia, Iran and Turkey that lasted for more than five hours. Apart from that, the Russian delegation met with United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura. Work continues on a final statement to be offered to the Syrian government and the opposition. The United Nations-brokered consultations in Geneva are scheduled to be launched on February 8.