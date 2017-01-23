Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry: Format of Astana talks on Syria still under discussion

World
January 23, 8:18 UTC+3
Delegation of Syrian opposition in Astana does not have common platform, according to Kazakhstan's deputy minister of foreign affairs
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

ASTANA, January 23. /TASS/. Format of talks on the Syrian settlement is still under discussion in Astana, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko.

"The question is under discussion, it will be clear closer to the beginning of the meeting," he said.

"As for extending the meeting, it depends on the outcome of the negotiations. We are ready to support the process," Vasilenko said.

Read also
Russian diplomat believes Astana meeting on Syria to strengthen ceasefire regime

According to him, the delegation of the Syrian opposition at the talks in Astana has no common platform and a common leader. "The delegation includes several groups, there is no head of delegation in general. Each group has its own position," he said, adding that the opposition delegation in Astana includes representatives of about 15 different groupings.

The heads of all delegations taking part in the Syria peace talks have arrived in Astana, Vasilenko added.

Talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition will begin in Astana on Monday and will last for two days. The meeting was preceded on Sunday by consultations between Russia, Iran and Turkey that lasted for more than five hours. Apart from that, the Russian delegation met with United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura. Work continues on a final statement to be offered to the Syrian government and the opposition. The United Nations-brokered consultations in Geneva are scheduled to be launched on February 8.

Read also

Talks on Syria open in Astana after intense consultations day
Iran optimistic about Astana talks on Syria — Iranian delegation head
Moscow optimistic about Astana meeting on Syria on January 23 — Russian delegation head
Ankara hopes for success of Syrian talks in Astana — Turkey’s deputy PM
Assad reveals main purpose of Astana meeting on Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Presidential residences from around the globe
9
At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media
6
Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
2
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exports
3
Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under consideration
4
Peace talks on Syria begin in Astana
5
Minister warns EU may lose its power if it fails to build relations with Russia
6
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
7
Russia ready to consider Trump’s proposals on combating terror — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама