Iran optimistic about Astana talks on Syria — Iranian delegation head

ASTANA, January 22. /TASS/. Iran’s delegation to the Astana talks on Syria is optimistic about them although not all the issues have been settled, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, who leads Teheran’s delegation to the talks, said on Sunday.

"We are optimistic about the talks," he said. "However we have failed to settle all the issues.".

No clarity has yet been reached about possible direct talks between Syria’s government and opposition in Astana, Hossein Jaberi Ansari said.

"It is not yet clear whether talks between the government and opposition will be direct or not," he said.