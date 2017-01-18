Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
VIENNA, January 18. /TASS/. New Austrian president, Alexander Van der Bellen, said on Wednesday he is prepared to develop good relations with Russia.
"Austria’s president-elect, Alexander Van der Bellen, is interested in continuing good relations between Austria and Russia," the Austrian leader’s statement on Twitter said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the day opening talks with Austria’s top diplomat and current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sebastian Kurz, in the Russian capital that Moscow is ready for cooperation with the new Austrian president. "We value our relations with Austria, they are based on mutual respect and are friendly and constructive," Lavrov said. "That was confirmed during Austrian President Heinz Fischer’s visit to Russia last year. We are interested in preserving continuity in our relations and are ready to develop relations with President Alexander Van der Bellen."
Alexander Van der Bellen who won Austria’s presidential election on December 4, 2016, securing 53.8% of the vote is due to take office on January 26, 2017.