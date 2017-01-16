Austrian top diplomat says EU will benefit from improving Russian-US relations

BRUSSELS, January 16. /TASS/. The European Union will benefit from improving Russian-US relations, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said upon arriving at the European Union Foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

"Europe and especially Austria will only benefit if the new US administration facilitates the improvement of relations between the US and Russia so that their relations develop in a positive way. We shouldn’t be concerned about that," the Austrian top diplomat said.

According to Kurz, negative "bloc mentality, that was typical for the Cold War era, has prevailed in Europe in the past several years." "If this bloc mentality is left in the past, no matter how, for instance, through good relations between (US President-elect) Trump and (Russian President) Putin, then it will be right," the Austrian minister stressed.