IAC commission begins investigation into Boeing crash in Kyrgyzstan

World
January 16, 16:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A cargo Boeing-747 aircraft crashed onto a suburban settlement near the Manas airport outside Bishkek
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The commission formed by the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has begun the investigation into the causes of the Turkish cargo jet crash that occurred near Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek, the committee said in a statement published on its website.

"The commission has started its work. Representatives of Turkey and the United States are taking part in the investigation as the aircraft was registered in Turkey while it was built in the US," the statement reads.

The commission has been closely cooperating with Kyrgyzstan’s government commission on emergencies clean-up. The Interstate Aviation Council and the Interstate Aviation Committee have offered condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the crash.

On Monday morning, a cargo Boeing-747 aircraft, belonging to the Turkish ACT Airlines, crashed onto a suburban settlement near the Manas airport outside Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek. The crash killed 37 people, including crew members, 11 injured have been hospitalized. A total of 15 residential dwellings were destroyed in the settlement while 32 one-storey houses were damaged.

