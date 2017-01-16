Flight recorder recovered at crash site of cargo Boeing-747 near Bishkek — source

BISHKEK, January 16. /TASS/. One of the flight recorders has been recovered at the crash site of the cargo jet Boeing-747 near Kyrgyz capital Bishkek’s Manas airport, a source in the Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The search for the other recorder is in progress. Both will be handed over to Interstate Aviation Committee specialists, due to arrive tomorrow, for data retrieval and interpretation," the source said.

A Boeing-747 belonging to a Turkish company crashed on a village near Manas airport on Monday morning. Thirty one people, including four crew are known to have died. Fragments of another nine bodies have been found on the site of the crash. Twelve injured residents have been taken to hospitals in Bishkek.

On Tuesday, January 17, Kyrgyztan will observe a day of mourning.

Footage from the crash site