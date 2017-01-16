IAC commission to join investigation of Bishkek air crash

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has received an official request from Kyrgyzstan’s authorities concerning the investigation into the causes of the Turkish Boeing crash near the country’s capital of Bishkek, Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Kolesnikova told TASS.
"We have received an official request from Kyrgyzstan, an IAC commission has been formed that will investigate the crash," she said.
According to Kolesnikova, the IAC commission comprises four experts. "They will depart for Kyrgyzstan today to explore the crash site," the spokesperson added.
On Monday morning, a cargo Boeing-747 aircraft, belonging to the Turkish ACT Airlines, crashed onto a suburban settlement near the Manas airport outside Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek. The crash killed 37 people, including crew members, 11 injured have been hospitalized. A total of 15 residential dwellings were destroyed in the settlement while 32 one-storey houses were damaged.