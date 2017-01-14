Russia invites Trump’s administration for talks on Syria in Astana - US daily

Quebec City to host FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 15, 21:55
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security CouncilRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 15, 17:24
More than 170 biathlon athletes demand resolute action from IBUSport January 15, 12:31
Russian woman racer receives Dakar medal for 2nd positionSport January 15, 11:38
Russian and British actors perform in Gift of Life charity concert in LondonSociety & Culture January 15, 8:39
Russians are among top 10 wealthiest buyers of property in DubaiBusiness & Economy January 15, 7:05
Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — mediaWorld January 15, 6:40
Extremely dangerous militant detained in Chechnya — head of republicWorld January 15, 6:35
UN reports on humanitarian aid provided to Aleppo residentsWorld January 15, 4:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. A transition team of US President-elect Donald Trump has been invited to Moscow-initiated negotiations on the Syrian conflict resolution, the Washington Post daily reported citing its anonymous source.
The negotiations at the issue are planned to be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, later in the month with the participation of representatives from Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran.
According to the US daily, which cited an anonymous official in Trump’s transitional team, "the invitation, extended to Trump’s designated national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, came in a Dec. 28 phone call to Flynn by Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador in Washington."
The Washington Post reported that in case the invitation was accepted it would speak for possibly "enhanced US-Russia cooperation that President Vladimir Putin and President-elect Donald Trump have forecast under a Trump administration."
The respected US daily also added that the administration of current US President Barack Obama had been "pointedly excluded" from the planned talks on the Syrian conflict settlement in Astana.
The anonymous source added that "no decision was made" during the call and that "I don’t have anything additional on U.S. attendance at this time," the Washington Post reported.