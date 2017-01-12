Russia, Turkey sign memorandum ensuring aviation safety during operations in Syria

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry and Turkey’s General Staff have signed a memorandum ensuring aviation safety during military operations in Syria, the press service of Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.
"On January 12, Russia’s Defense Ministry has hosted consultations between the delegations of the Russian and Turkish Armed Forces. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the war against IS (Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia) in Syria," the statement reads. "During the consultations, the Russian defense ministry and the Turkish General Staff signed a memorandum on preventing aircraft accidents and ensuring aviation safety during operations in Syria."
"The document outlines the mechanisms of cooperation between the Russian Aerospace Force and the Turkish Air Force in delivering airstrikes on terrorist facilities as well as determines the course of actions aimed at preventing accidents concerning the flights of manned and unmanned aircraft in Syria’s airspace," the Russian defense ministry added.