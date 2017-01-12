Russia, Turkey sign memorandum ensuring aviation safety during operations in Syria

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry and Turkey’s General Staff have signed a memorandum ensuring aviation safety during military operations in Syria, the press service of Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

"On January 12, Russia’s Defense Ministry has hosted consultations between the delegations of the Russian and Turkish Armed Forces. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the war against IS (Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia) in Syria," the statement reads. "During the consultations, the Russian defense ministry and the Turkish General Staff signed a memorandum on preventing aircraft accidents and ensuring aviation safety during operations in Syria."

"The document outlines the mechanisms of cooperation between the Russian Aerospace Force and the Turkish Air Force in delivering airstrikes on terrorist facilities as well as determines the course of actions aimed at preventing accidents concerning the flights of manned and unmanned aircraft in Syria’s airspace," the Russian defense ministry added.