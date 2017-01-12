Four more settlements in Syria’s Damascus province join ceasefire

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Four more settlements in Syria’s Damascus province have joined the ceasefire in the past 24 hours, Russia’s Center for Reconciliation of the warring sides in Syria said in its information bulletin.

"In the past 24 hours, four ceasefire agreements have been signed with the Kiswah, Ruwaysat Badriya, al-Karama, and al-Keterbiya settlements located in the Damascus province. The number of settlements joining the ceasefire agreements has reached 1101," the bulletin reads.

Besides that, ceasefire talks are underway with the armed opposition units’ field commanders in the Homs, Hama, Aleppo and al-Quneitra provinces, the Center for Reconciliation added.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, eight humanitarian operations have been carried out. Around 1.5 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Sheikh Taha, al-Suqari, al-Ismailiya and Sheikh Maqsood districts of Aleppo as well as to the Maaz Bin Jabal School. A total of 1.1 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the residents of the Suk Wadi Barada settlement in the Damascus province while a kindergarten in the Dahiya Tishrin district of the Latakia city received 700 kilograms of aid. Stations providing local residents with hot meals and basic necessities continue to operate, the Center for Reconciliation added.

On December 30, 2016, a nationwide ceasefire took effect in Syria. Government troops and armed opposition units comprising over 60,000 members joined the ceasefire agreements. Russia and Turkey guarantee the ceasefire.