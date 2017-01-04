Back to Main page
Ceasefire largely holds across Syria — Russian reconciliation center

World
January 04, 20:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Over the past 24 hours, three agreements have been signed that settlements of Marj-Ma’irban, Slagu in the Latakia region and Khan al-Shih in the Damascus region join the cessation of hostilities
© EPA/STR

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian officials in the Russian-Turkish joint commission, set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria, have reported 12 breaches of the nationwide ceasefire in the past 24 hours.

The Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said in its daily news bulletin on Wednesday that five episodes of shelling were registered in the Latakia region, four in the Hama region and another three in Damascus. The commission’s Turkish officials registered 27 violations, with nine of them in the Idlib region, five in Damascus, four in Hama, three in Aleppo, three in Homs, two in Daraa, and one in Quneitra, the center said.

"The established facts of ceasefire violations are being investigated and steps are taken to prevent such cases in the future," the bulletin said. "As a result of purposeful work, there has been a downward trend in the number of mutual violations and an upward trend in confidence among the warring sides."

The nationwide ceasefire came into force across Syria at midnight on December 30, 2016 under the agreement on a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Some armed opposition groups agreed to the ceasefire.

Reconciliation of warring sides

Over the past 24 hours, three agreements have been signed that settlements of Marj-Ma’irban, Slagu in the Latakia region and Khan al-Shih in the Damascus region join the cessation of hostilities. The number of populated localities that joined the reconciliation process in Syria increased to 1,091.

"The reconciliation process in the Syrian Arab Republic continues unimpeded in line with achieved accords," the bulletin said.

Talks on joining the cessation of hostilities are ongoing with the field commanders of illegal armed units in the Damascus region and with groups of armed opposition in the regions of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra.

Humanitarian aid deliveries

Over the past 24 hours, four humanitarian missions were carried out, during which aid was distributed among local civilians. Special centers keep operating in the city of Aleppo, providing hot meals and daily necessities to civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
