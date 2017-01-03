Beijing makes substantial efforts to resolve North Korean nuclear crisis - Geng Shuang

BEIJING, January 3. /TASS/. The Chinese government is making significant efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday commenting on critical remarks made by US President-elect, Donald Trump.

"We favor the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, peace and stability there as well as efforts to resolve the Korean issue through dialogue and negotiations. China has made considerable efforts in this direction," the diplomat said. He expressed the hope that "the parties will avoid steps that lead to the aggravation of the situation and will make concerted efforts to bring the parties back to the negotiating table."

Commenting on Trump’s remarks concerning China’s alleged unfair trade with the US, Geng Shuang noted that China advocates equal cooperation. "As for the Chinese-US trade and economic relations, they are based on mutual benefits. The parties should tackle all points of contention on the basis of mutual respect and equality as well as through consultations," he said.

Trump earlier criticized China for doing little to solve the North Korean problem. "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea," the US president-elect wrote on his Twitter account. This is not the first time Trump is accusing China of national exchange rate manipulation, as well as levying of unfair duties on US commodities. He also said it is necessary to put pressure on China to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, as Beijing has a stranglehold on Pyongyang.