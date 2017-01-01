Turkish minister says citizens of Arab countries among Istanbul attack victims

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon and Libya are among those killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack, Turkey’s Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Haaretz daily reported that an 18-year-old Israeli girl who had been declared missing after the attack, was found dead.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the attack killed 39 people, at least 15 victims are said to be foreign nationals. A total of 69 people were wounded.

Last night, the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul was attacked. Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said that the lone attacker had managed to get away but the search was underway.