Russian human rights ombudsperson says Istanbul attack another manifestation of terrorism

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. A nightclub attack in Turkey’s Istanbul is another manifestation of international terrorism, Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova wrote in an Instagram post.
"On the New Year’s night we once again saw the face of international terrorism," she said.
Moskalkova conveyed her condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
As reported earlier, a gunman attacked the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul where some 700-800 revelers were attending a New Year party. According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, 39 people were killed, at least 15 victims are said to be foreign nationals. A total of 69 people were wounded.
There have been no reports of Russians being killed or wounded in the deadly shooting, a source at the Russian consulate-general told TASS.