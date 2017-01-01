Back to Main page
Erdogan says Istanbul attack aimed at spreading chaos

World
January 01, 13:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Turkish President also said that terrorist attacks were related to the situation in the region
1 pages in this article
© Yasin Bulbul, Presidential Press Service, Pool photo via AP

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Istanbul nightclub attack was aimed at destabilizing the country and spreading chaos, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to the CNN Turk TV channel.

Read also
At least 35 killed in nightclub attack in Istanbul — mayor

"By carrying out such horrible attacks on civilians, they are trying to create chaos and destabilize our country," Erdogan stated. "As a nation, we will remain calm, we will unify to stand against these dirty games."

Erdogan also said that terrorist attacks were related to the situation in the region. According to him, Turkey was determined to eradicate terrorism.

As reported earlier, a gunman attacked the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul where some 700-800 revelers were attending a New Year party. According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, 39 people were killed, at least 15 victims are said to be foreign nationals. A total of 69 people were wounded.

