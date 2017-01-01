At least 35 killed in nightclub attack in Istanbul — mayor

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. At least 35 people were killed and more than 40 injured in an attack on a night club in Istanbul, the Millyet newspaper said Sunday citing the city’s governor.

"It is a terrorist attack. According the to latest information, 35 our citizens died, including one police officer. Some 40 people are known to have been injured," Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

Unidentified gunmen attacked the Reina night club in the Ortakoy district where some 700-800 revelers were attending a New Year party. Earlier, local TV reported that the attackers wore Santa Claus outfits.

Up to 70 ambulance vehicles and numerous police units arrived at the scene.

Russian diplomats are trying to find out whether Russian citizens were killed or injured in the deadly shooting, a Russian consulate employee told TASS Sunday.

"We are establishing all circumstances," the diplomat said.