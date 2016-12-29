Armenian president sets official date for nationwide parliamentary elections

Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'Russian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 19:34
Analyst warns attempts at hampering Russia, Iran and Turkey's work on Syria are likelyWorld December 29, 18:59
Russian expert says Middle Eastern states should all join Syrian peace agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 18:32
Gazprom finishes construction of facilities to feed Turkish Stream pipelineBusiness & Economy December 29, 18:21
Space instagram: best photos of 2016Science & Space December 29, 17:57
Defense contractors deliver over 100 warplanes to Russian troops in 2016Military & Defense December 29, 17:40
Putin and Erdogan discuss ceasefire in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 17:24
Minister says OPEC deal will not affect Russia’s budgetBusiness & Economy December 29, 16:42
Putin abolishes Federal Agency for Special ConstructionRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 16:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YEREVAN, December 29 /TASS/. Regular countrywide parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 2, 2017, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said on Thursday after signing a decree on setting the election date.
"Regular elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia are set for April 2, 2017," the decree published on the official presidential website said.
The elections to the country’s legislature will be the first after Armenia amended its constitution and switched over to a parliamentary form of government.