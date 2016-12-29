Armenian president sets official date for nationwide parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, December 29 /TASS/. Regular countrywide parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 2, 2017, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said on Thursday after signing a decree on setting the election date.

"Regular elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia are set for April 2, 2017," the decree published on the official presidential website said.

The elections to the country’s legislature will be the first after Armenia amended its constitution and switched over to a parliamentary form of government.