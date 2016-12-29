Back to Main page
Armenian president sets official date for nationwide parliamentary elections

World
December 29, 18:30 UTC+3 YEREVAN
1 pages in this article

Read also
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Russian president Vladimir Putin
Kremlin rejects rumors Sargsyan agreed Armenian PM candidacy with Putin

YEREVAN, December 29 /TASS/. Regular countrywide parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 2, 2017, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said on Thursday after signing a decree on setting the election date.

"Regular elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia are set for April 2, 2017," the decree published on the official presidential website said.

The elections to the country’s legislature will be the first after Armenia amended its constitution and switched over to a parliamentary form of government.

