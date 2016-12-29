Syrian children return from Russia after receiving medical treatment for serious illnesses

UNSC may consider draft resolution on sanctions against Syria this week ― sourceWorld December 29, 7:24
HMEYMIM (Syria), December 29. /TASS/. Five Syrian children, aged from six to 14, have returned home after undergoing treatment for serious chronic illnesses at the Kirov Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg. Latakia governor and officers from the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria met the children at the airport, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.
"The children suffered from musculoskeletal diseases, hearing and eyesight problems. They received high-tech medical assistance at the most progressive level. Some of them underwent unique surgeries on restoring the functions that the kids lost at birth," Mikhail Sukhinin, doctor from the medical unit, said. One child remains at the academy for continuing treatment, and will soon return to Syria.
"Since this mission is carried out before New Year, we thought it will be possible to give children sweets, present them with New Year presents," Ravil Muginov, deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center, said.
A 15-year-old girl named Sevar had hearing problems. "Russian doctors paid great attention to me. Thank you, our friends, that you did not leave me unattended. Now I can hear you, answer your questions," she said.
A boy named Mazin lives on the outskirts of Latakia with his family of six. He needed an urgent surgery that he could have gotten only in Russia. "I am thankful to your country for this opportunity, for healing me," 12-year-old Mazin said.
"I am very happy that children returned to Syria. We see smiles on their faces and on the faces of their relatives," Latakia Province Governor Ibrahim Hodr al-Salem said. "Terrorism left many people injured in all Syrian provinces. I think we will provide medical assistance to children there as well," he added.
A group of Syrian children was brought to St. Petersburg in November. The decision to bring them to Russia for medical treatment was made by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.
The little patients came from the liberated areas of Syria which have been long controlled by terrorists. Because of that, many children could not receive necessary treatment for several years.
A 12-year-old girl Sidra Zaarur earlier underwent treatment in Russia after she lost both legs in the shelling of Aleppo by militants. Over the course of medical treatment, Russian doctors managed to neutralize negative consequences of leg amputations, carry out the course of therapy and psychological counselling, as well as successfully complete leg prosthetics. At the end of October 2016, Sidra and her mother returned to Syria.
Russian doctors also regularly provide medical assistance to residents of Syrian settlements liberated from militants.