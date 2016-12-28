Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian sappers demine nearly 1,000 hectares in east Aleppo

World
December 28, 5:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In total, Russian servicemen defused about 14,700 explosive devices, including 6,700 homemade bombs
1 pages in this article
© Abdullayev Timur/News Team/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian sappers have cleared 966 hectares in eastern Aleppo from mines since the start of the humanitarian demining operation, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read also
Operation in Aleppo is over, conditions created for talks on ceasefire in Syria — minister

"Explosive devices have been removed from nearly 350 kilometers of roads and 2,149 buildings (111 of them socially important), including 44 schools, 38 mosques, 10 hospitals, two kindergartens, three pumping stations, two power plants, one water purification plant and one bread-baking plant," the statement reads.

In the past 24 hours, the sappers removed mines from six schools, nine mosques and one kindergarten.

In total, Russian servicemen defused about 14,700 explosive devices, including 6,700 homemade bombs.

The Russian sappers arrived in the Hmeymim airbase in Syria on December 3 to start the large-scale demining effort two days later. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the most skilled specialists with experience in such operations, including in Palmyra, were sent there. A canine division is part of the group.

The General Staff earlier said more than 200 servicemen and almost 50 pieces of equipment would take part in the mine clearance effort in Aleppo.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
4
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
5
Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions
6
Turkey has evidence of US-led coalition support to Islamic State – president
7
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
TOP STORIES
Реклама