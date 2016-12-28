Russian sappers demine nearly 1,000 hectares in east Aleppo

Russian sappers demine nearly 1,000 hectares in east AleppoWorld December 28, 5:46
Ukraine’s ex-leader to initiate case over right to defend in courtWorld December 28, 5:07
Turkey has evidence of US-led coalition support to Islamic State – presidentWorld December 28, 4:30
Maestro Gergiev to conduct Verdi’s Requiem at memorial concert in MoscowSociety & Culture December 28, 2:48
Sberbank CEO expects no ‘black swans’ in Russian economy next yearBusiness & Economy December 28, 2:46
Hype over alcohol-containing drugs in Russia may push demand up — expertSociety & Culture December 28, 2:44
No reconciliation agreements signed with Syrian settlements over past dayWorld December 28, 0:36
26 ceasefire violations reported in Syria in past day - Russian reconciliation centerWorld December 28, 0:34
ROC needs best sport law experts to contest claims against Russian sportSport December 27, 23:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian sappers have cleared 966 hectares in eastern Aleppo from mines since the start of the humanitarian demining operation, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Explosive devices have been removed from nearly 350 kilometers of roads and 2,149 buildings (111 of them socially important), including 44 schools, 38 mosques, 10 hospitals, two kindergartens, three pumping stations, two power plants, one water purification plant and one bread-baking plant," the statement reads.
In the past 24 hours, the sappers removed mines from six schools, nine mosques and one kindergarten.
In total, Russian servicemen defused about 14,700 explosive devices, including 6,700 homemade bombs.
The Russian sappers arrived in the Hmeymim airbase in Syria on December 3 to start the large-scale demining effort two days later. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the most skilled specialists with experience in such operations, including in Palmyra, were sent there. A canine division is part of the group.
The General Staff earlier said more than 200 servicemen and almost 50 pieces of equipment would take part in the mine clearance effort in Aleppo.