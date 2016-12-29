Russian reconciliation center in Syria reports 30 ceasefire violations by militants

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Militants in Syria have opened fire 30 times in the Syrian regions over the last 24 hours, with 20 episodes of shelling registered in the Damascus region, seven in the Aleppo region and one in each of the Hama, Latakia and Quneitra regions, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its daily news bulletin posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s official website on Wednesday.

"In the Damascus province, Jaysh al-Islam armed units, reporting themselves to the opposition, opened fire with mortars and small arms on the settlements of Jobar, Buzaina, Meyda, Kafr-Batna, Barza, Qaboun, Mazraad-Mahmoud, farms in the settlement of Harasta, the Ibn-al-Waleed hospital, Al-Wafideen camp and an automobile road near the settlement of Douma," the bulletin said.

The Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorist group (known by its former name of Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia) shelled with multiple rocket launchers, mortars and firearms, and used an unmanned aerial vehicle carrying explosives, in the districts of Ashrafiya, Leramon, Shurfa, Ansari and Jamariya Harb-al-Zahrah in in the city of Aleppo.

In the Daraa region the town of Sheikh-Maskin and in the Hama region the village of Tel-Bazzam were targeted by terrorists.

"Russia’s Aerospace Force and Syria’s Air Force have not been delivering strikes on opposition armed units that had announced the cessation of hostilities and reported their locations to the Russian or US reconciliation centers," the center said.

Reconciliation of warring parties

"Over the past 24 hours, no agreements on joining the cessation of hostilities have been signed. The number of populated localities that joined the reconciliation process in Syria has remained unchanged ― 1,077," the bulletin says.

Talks on joining the cessation of hostilities are ongoing with the field commanders of illegal armed units in the settlement of Muaddamiyet al-Shih in the Damascus region and with groups of armed opposition in the regions of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra.

"The number of armed groups that pledged their commitments to accepting and fulfilling the conditions of the cessation of hostilities has remained unchanged ― 94," the document says.

Humanitarian aid deliveries

Over the past 24 hours, seven humanitarian missions were carried out in Syria. So, nearly 3.3 tonnes of humanitarian aid were handed to civilians staying at a temporary shelter located in the Jibreen district of Aleppo. Around three tonnes were distributed at a temporary shelter in the city’s district of Ansari and Art al-Sabaq, two tonnes ― at two primary schools in the Al-Furkan district of Aleppo and one tonne at a primary school in the city of Homs.

Special centers keep operating in the city of Aleppo, providing hot meals and daily necessities to civilians who flee the eastern part of the city.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeymim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.