De Mistura endorses outcome of Moscow trilateral talks on Syria

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov endorsed the outcome of the Moscow meetings on December 20 between the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Staffan de Mistura backed the results of the meetings of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey on December 20 in Moscow," the ministry said.
De Mistura said the UN was ready to assist their implementation, including "the preparation of agreements between the government of Syria and the armed opposition on ceasefire and holding talks in Astana," the ministry said.