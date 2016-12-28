Another flight recorder of Tu-154 recovered from seabed near Sochi

Russian space agency to double launch program in 2017Science & Space December 28, 11:53
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Another flight recorder of the ill-fortunate Tupolev-154 that crashed near Sochi last Sunday morning has been recovered from the seabed.
"The second flight recorder of the Tupolev-154 plane was spotted and recovered less than 30 minutes ago," the Defense Ministry’s report states.
Search teams have retrieved a total of 17 bodies and 223 body parts from the bottom of the Black Sea after the Tu-154 plane crash, according to the ministry.
"As of today, 17 bodies and 223 body parts have been pulled from the water," the ministry said.
So far, 13 bodies and 168 body parts have been taken to Moscow.