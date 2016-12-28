Another flight recorder of Tu-154 recovered from seabed near Sochi

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Another flight recorder of the ill-fortunate Tupolev-154 that crashed near Sochi last Sunday morning has been recovered from the seabed.

"The second flight recorder of the Tupolev-154 plane was spotted and recovered less than 30 minutes ago," the Defense Ministry’s report states.

17 bodies, 223 body fragments of Tu-154 plane crash victims have been recovered from Black Sea bed, the Defense Ministry reported.