Another flight recorder of Tu-154 recovered from seabed near Sochi

Russian space agency to double launch program in 2017Science & Space December 28, 11:53
Several thousand personnel involved in search operation at Tu-154 crash siteWorld December 28, 11:37
Robots used in Russian Army commanders’ assemblyMilitary & Defense December 28, 11:17
Turkey, Russia agree on Syria ceasefire plan — mediaWorld December 28, 10:58
1.5 million Russians estimated to be HIV-positive, expert saysSociety & Culture December 28, 8:26
13 bodies found during Tu-154 search — sourceWorld December 28, 8:23
Grandfather Frost: Trust fairy tales and beware of liesSociety & Culture December 28, 8:00
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to SyriaWorld December 28, 6:50
S7 Group becomes owner of Sea Launch platform - paperScience & Space December 28, 6:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Another flight recorder of the ill-fortunate Tupolev-154 that crashed near Sochi last Sunday morning has been recovered from the seabed.
"The second flight recorder of the Tupolev-154 plane was spotted and recovered less than 30 minutes ago," the Defense Ministry’s report states.
17 bodies, 223 body fragments of Tu-154 plane crash victims have been recovered from Black Sea bed, the Defense Ministry reported.