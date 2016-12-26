Two submersibles, more drones to join search operation after Tu-154 crash

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Two deep water descent capsules and additional drones have been taken to the zone of the search operation after the crash of the Russian defense ministry’s Tu-154 plane, the Russian defense ministry’s press service said on Monday.

"During the day, two manned submersibles of the Russian Geographic Society and addition forces of unmanned aviation joined the search operation," the ministry said. "A Chernomoretsk-11 mobile crane with a capacity of up to 100 tonnes has been taken to the search area to lift large fragments of the plane."

The search operation involves 45 boats, 15 submersibles, 192 divers, 12 planes and five helicopters. By Monday evening, a fragment of the fuselage side skin with windows measuring 3.5 by 4.5 meters was lifted from the sea bottom and taken to the coast, according to the defense ministry.

"Some more fragments, including a part of the tail with engine pieces, were found on the sea bottom. Divers are currently examining them," the ministry said.