Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two submersibles, more drones to join search operation after Tu-154 crash

World
December 26, 21:24 UTC+3
The search operation involves 45 boats, 15 submersibles, 192 divers, 12 planes and five helicopters
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Two deep water descent capsules and additional drones have been taken to the zone of the search operation after the crash of the Russian defense ministry’s Tu-154 plane, the Russian defense ministry’s press service said on Monday.

Read also
Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — source

"During the day, two manned submersibles of the Russian Geographic Society and addition forces of unmanned aviation joined the search operation," the ministry said. "A Chernomoretsk-11 mobile crane with a capacity of up to 100 tonnes has been taken to the search area to lift large fragments of the plane."

The search operation involves 45 boats, 15 submersibles, 192 divers, 12 planes and five helicopters. By Monday evening, a fragment of the fuselage side skin with windows measuring 3.5 by 4.5 meters was lifted from the sea bottom and taken to the coast, according to the defense ministry.

"Some more fragments, including a part of the tail with engine pieces, were found on the sea bottom. Divers are currently examining them," the ministry said.

Read also

Divers lift Tu-154 mid-fuselage fragment from Black Sea bottom
First victim of Tu-154 crash identified — source
Tu-154 fragments scattered at sea bottom with radius of 500 meters
FSB says no signs or facts that Tu-154 crash was terror attack or sabotage

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — source
3
Russia to introduce online visa application for visitors of Free Port of Vladivostok
4
NATO envoy: Russian ambassador’s murder challenges world community
5
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29
6
All possible causes of Tu-154 crash being considered by Russian investigators
7
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
TOP STORIES
Реклама