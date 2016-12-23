Berlin attack suspect shot dead in Milan

ROME, December 23. /TASS/. Tunisian suspect of Christmas market attack Anis Amri has been killed in a shoot-out in Milan, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Friday.

"At 3 am, during normal patrol, the police stopped a car with no lights on. At that moment, the man pulled out a gun and began firing in response to a request to show ID. Police responded with fire. One police officer suffered minor injuries," the minister said.

"The killed person, without any shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri," Minniti said.

The minister did not specify the details. "The investigation is underway," he said.

The tragedy occurred late on December 19 when a truck rammed into a crowd of Christmas shoppers at a fair in downtown West Berlin, on Breitscheidplatz near Kurfurstendamm Street. The truck steamrolled on for another 80 meters deeper into the market’s territory. As a result, twelve people were killed and 48, some in critical condition, were taken to hospital. Police have offered a reward of 100,000 euros for any information leading to the Tunisian suspect’s arrest.

The Islamic State group (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.