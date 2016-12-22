Back to Main page
German prosecutors say Tunisian suspect steered truck during Berlin terror attack

World
December 22, 20:34 UTC+3
Today an arrest warrant for the Tunisian suspect Anis Amri was issued
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, December 22. /TASS/. Germany’s law enforcers believe that Tunisian suspect Anis Amri plowed the truck into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, a spokesperson for Germany’s federal prosecutors in Karlsruhe said.

"Now we have the first results of forensics of the truck," the spokesperson said, confirming that the fingerprints have been found in the cabin.

"At the moment we consider that Anis Amri drove the truck, today an arrest warrant for him was issued," she said.

The tragedy occurred late on December 19 when a truck rammed into a crowd of Christmas shoppers at a fair in downtown West Berlin, on Breitscheidplatz near Kurfurstendamm Street. The truck steamrolled on for another 80 meters deeper into the market’s territory. As a result, twelve people were killed and 48, some in critical condition, were taken to hospital. Police have offered a reward of 100,000 euros for any information leading to the Tunisian suspect’s arrest.

The Islamic State group (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

