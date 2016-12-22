Syrian army command: Aleppo liberated from terrorist groups

BEIRUT, December 22. /TASS/. The Syrian city of Aleppo has been liberated from terrorist groups and is under complete control of the Syrian government army, the Al Ekhbariya television channel said on Thursday citing the Syrian army command.

According to the Syrian army command, security has been restored in the city after all terrorists left it.

"The victory in Aleppo is a milestone turning point in the war on terrorism. It is a deadly blow on those forces which supported the terrorist plot against Syria," the command said.