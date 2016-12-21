Back to Main page
Kremlin says liberation of Aleppo strategically important

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 15:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The militants’ exit from eastern Aleppo is almost over, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
1 pages in this article
© Timur Abdullayev/News Team/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Eastern Aleppo has been, de facto, liberated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir TV channel.

"The militants’ exit from eastern Aleppo is almost over. The defense ministries and the general staff of Russia and Turkey have been closely cooperating. A series of negotiations has produced results as the liberation of Aleppo is strategically important, it is also an event of high symbolic importance," Peskov added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
