Turkish minister says cooperation with Russia helps achieve important results in Aleppo

World
December 22, 18:33 UTC+3 ANKARA
The minister pointed out that "cooperation with Russia helped achieve progress regarding the withdrawal of civilians from Aleppo"
Evacuation of civilians from Aleppo

Evacuation of civilians from Aleppo

© EPA/STR

ANKARA, December 22. /TASS/. Turkey and its counterparts have been working together in order to implement the road map on settling the Syrian crisis, which was adopted in Moscow, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said while addressing parliament.

The minister pointed out that "cooperation with Russia helped achieve progress regarding the withdrawal of civilians from Aleppo." "On December 20, a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russian and Iran took place in Moscow. Now work is underway to implement the Moscow road map in order to ensure sustainable peace in Syria," Isik said. According to him, "the heinous assassination of Russia’s Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara was aimed at spoiling the improving relations between Turkey and Russia and disrupt the withdrawal of civilians from Aleppo."

The defense minister also said that from the very beginning Turkey had been considering "Syrian opposition forces’ fight against the cruel regime to be legitimate." "Now Russia has finally accepted the need to separate moderate opposition forces from terrorist groups. However, there are still some groups that keep denying it," Isik noted.

Topics
Syrian conflict
