Media: Jaish al-Fatah claims responsibility for murder of Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Jaish al-Fatah armed coalition, which includes the Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham extremist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, the Al-Youm Al-Sabea newspaper reported in its online version on Wednesday.
A copy of the statement by this alliance of extremist groups, which speaks about its responsibility for the crime in Ankara, has been posted on the newspaper’s website.
The tragedy occurred during the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition devoted to Russia in the Center for Contemporary Art in Turkey’s capital Ankara on Monday evening.
Three Turkish nationals were wounded and the attacker, a 22-year-old former police officer, was killed by local security forces.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the assassination of the ambassador was an act of terrorism.