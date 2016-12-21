Back to Main page
Media: Jaish al-Fatah claims responsibility for murder of Russian ambassador

World
December 21, 14:28 UTC+3
The number of suspects linked to the murder of Russia’s ambassador has risen to 13, Turkey’s TV Channel Haber 7 reports
A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas holds up a gun after shooting Andrei Karlov

A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas holds up a gun after shooting Andrei Karlov

© AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Jaish al-Fatah armed coalition, which includes the Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham extremist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, outlawed in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, the Al-Youm Al-Sabea newspaper reported in its online version on Wednesday.

Read also
US Secretary of State John Kerry (left) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (right)
Turkish diplomat tells Kerry 'Gullenists' behind Russian ambassador’s murder

A copy of the statement by this alliance of extremist groups, which speaks about its responsibility for the crime in Ankara, has been posted on the newspaper’s website.

The tragedy occurred during the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition devoted to Russia in the Center for Contemporary Art in Turkey’s capital Ankara on Monday evening.

Three Turkish nationals were wounded and the attacker, a 22-year-old former police officer, was killed by local security forces.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the assassination of the ambassador was an act of terrorism.

Read also

Killer of Russia's ambassador fired from police after July's failed coup in Turkey — media
Putin wants to know who was behind assassination of Russian ambassador
Kremlin expects to get names of those responsible for ambassador Karlov’s murder
Turkish diplomat says those responsible for Russian ambassador’s murder 'will be punished'

