Kremlin expects to get names of those responsible for ambassador Karlov’s murder

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the team investigating the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, will identify the culprits "sooner or later."

"The joint investigation team is working. We hope that sooner or later this work will make it possible to identify those responsible," Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Wednesday.

The Kremlin spokesman noted one should not jump to conclusions about those responsible for Karlov’s murder. "Moscow believes that we need to wait for the results of the work of the joint investigation team," he stressed, adding that the experts got down to work in Ankara on Tuesday. In his view, "in this particular case, one should not jump to conclusions before the investigators identify those behind the murder of our ambassador, as our president said."

Peskov declined to comment on all sorts of speculations regarding the ambassador’s murder, including that foreign intelligence services could be behind that tragedy.

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was gunned down on Monday. An armed man whom the police later identified as a 22-year-old police officer opened indiscriminate fire in an art gallery in Ankara where Ambassador Karlov was opening a photo exhibition. Turkish officials said the attacker was neutralized. Apart from the ambassador, the shooter wounded three more people but none of them were Russian citizens. The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the incident as an act of terror.