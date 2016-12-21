Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin expects to get names of those responsible for ambassador Karlov’s murder

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 13:26 UTC+3
1 pages in this article
Wreaths near the Russian embassy in Ankara, Turkey

Wreaths near the Russian embassy in Ankara, Turkey

© AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the team investigating the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, will identify the culprits "sooner or later."

Read also
Putin wants to know who was behind assassination of Russian ambassador

"The joint investigation team is working. We hope that sooner or later this work will make it possible to identify those responsible," Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Wednesday.

The Kremlin spokesman noted one should not jump to conclusions about those responsible for Karlov’s murder. "Moscow believes that we need to wait for the results of the work of the joint investigation team," he stressed, adding that the experts got down to work in Ankara on Tuesday. In his view, "in this particular case, one should not jump to conclusions before the investigators identify those behind the murder of our ambassador, as our president said."

Peskov declined to comment on all sorts of speculations regarding the ambassador’s murder, including that foreign intelligence services could be behind that tragedy.

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was gunned down on Monday. An armed man whom the police later identified as a 22-year-old police officer opened indiscriminate fire in an art gallery in Ankara where Ambassador Karlov was opening a photo exhibition. Turkish officials said the attacker was neutralized. Apart from the ambassador, the shooter wounded three more people but none of them were Russian citizens. The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the incident as an act of terror.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
5
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама