Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ecuador sure UK won’t extradite WikiLeaks founder to state where he may face death penalty

World
June 14, 11:09 UTC+3 TASS

On May 1, Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his British bail conditions

Share
1 pages in this article

Julian Assange

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

TASS, June 14. /TASS/. The Ecuadoran authorities have expressed certainty that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to a country, where tortures and death penalty are practiced, the Ecuadoran Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs id fully certain that the guarantees provided by the United Kingdom to Ecuador that Assange will not be extradited to a country, where he can face death penalties or be subjected to torture will be fulfilled," the communique published on the Ministry’s official website reads.

Read also
Julian Assange

UK’s Home Secretary signs US extradition request for Assange

The statement was released ahead of the first extended hearing of the Assange extradition to the United States case in London’s Belmarsh Magistrates' Court scheduled for Friday.

Assange founded the WikiLeaks portal in 2006 to publish classified information about the activities of a number of governments, including that of the United States. After harassment and rape charges had been brought against him in Sweden in 2012 by two women, Assange sought refuge in London's Ecuadorian Embassy to escape extradition to the US, where he uninterruptedly spent almost seven years. In April, the authorities of Ecuador withdrew his asylum, London’s Metropolitan Police immediately arrested him for failing to appear in court under the 2012 warrant, as well as in accordance with the extradition request sent by Washington to the British authorities in 2018.

On May 1, Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his British bail conditions.

In case the WikiLeaks founder is extradited to the United States, he might be sentenced to 175 years in prison for hacking activities, according to the US Department of Justice charges. The journalists’ defense earlier expressed concerns that Assange might face death penalty in the US.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Julian Assange
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
2
Ecuador sure UK won’t extradite WikiLeaks founder to state where he may face death penalty
3
Russia will not put up with slightest restrictions at PACE — lawmaker
4
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
5
UK’s Home Secretary signs US extradition request for Assange
6
Artillery troops use new reconnaissance system to crush ‘enemy’ in south Russia drills
7
Russia ready to cut gas price for Ukraine by 25%
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT