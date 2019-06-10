Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US fuels conditions at refugee camps enabling terrorists' return to Syria, says top brass

World
June 10, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The situation at the Syrian refugee camps is assessed as "critical"

Rukban refugee camp

Rukban refugee camp

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The United States is artificially creating inhuman conditions for refugees at the Rukban and Al-Hawl camps under its control, thus creating the risks that terror groups might return to Syria, Head of the Russian National Defense Management Center Col. Gen, Mikhail Mizintsev said on Monday.

Read also

Number of refugees at Syria’s Al-Hawl camp on the rise over past months

"All fundamental norms of international law are violated in the areas controlled by the US. The situation at the Rukban and Al-Hawl refugee camps is assessed as critical. By artificially creating inhuman conditions at the refugee camps on the illegally occupied territories in Syria, the US is creating a basis for the return of terror organizations with the goal of maintaining instability in the country and the region," Mizintsev told a joint meeting of the heads of Russian and Syrian inter-agency coordination headquarters.

The general stressed that the control by the US and its allies over the Syrian territories and also the Rukban and Al-Hawl camps delays the effort to end the Syrian conflict, worsens the crime situation and hinders the process of returning refugees.

ADVERTISEMENT