Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Number of refugees at Syria’s Al-Hawl camp on the rise over past months

World
May 29, 11:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the heads of the Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters noted that more than $27 mln was needed to provide assistance to the residents of the Al-Hawl camp

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The number of refugees staying at Syria’s Al-Hawl camp in northern Syria has exceeded 73,000, growing seven-fold over the past four months, the heads of the Russian and Syrian inter-agency coordination headquarters, Mikhail Mizintsev and Hussein Makhlouf, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Read also

Moscow, Damascus say $27 mln needed to aid major refugee camp in Syria

According to the Russian and Syrian statement, people are forced to live in unsanitary conditions leading to the outbreaks of diseases.

"The situation is worse at the Al-Hawl camp on the US-controlled territory in the Al-Hasaka Governorate, which has been affected by the seven-fold growth in the number of residents over the past four months," the document said.

Earlier, the heads of the Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters noted that more than $27 mln was needed to provide assistance to the residents of the Al-Hawl camp. Head of the Russian Center of the Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said that between 10 and 20 people die at this camp every day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Embassy in Serbia demands probe into Kosovo incident with Russian diplomat
2
Russian plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets
3
EU Parliament election shows growing number of sanctions policy opponents — politician
4
Russian space tourism firm to send dummy for first flight in returnable capsule
5
Venezuela's economy shrinks by almost 50% in last 5 years — Central Bank
6
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces to get 20 Su-35S fighter jets by end of 2020
7
Putin examines MiG-31 fighter jet armed with hypersonic missile Kinzhal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT