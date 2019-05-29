Number of refugees at Syria’s Al-Hawl camp on the rise over past months

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The number of refugees staying at Syria’s Al-Hawl camp in northern Syria has exceeded 73,000, growing seven-fold over the past four months, the heads of the Russian and Syrian inter-agency coordination headquarters, Mikhail Mizintsev and Hussein Makhlouf, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

According to the Russian and Syrian statement, people are forced to live in unsanitary conditions leading to the outbreaks of diseases.

"The situation is worse at the Al-Hawl camp on the US-controlled territory in the Al-Hasaka Governorate, which has been affected by the seven-fold growth in the number of residents over the past four months," the document said.

Earlier, the heads of the Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters noted that more than $27 mln was needed to provide assistance to the residents of the Al-Hawl camp. Head of the Russian Center of the Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said that between 10 and 20 people die at this camp every day.