Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China agree on new formats of inter-regional cooperation, says Putin

World
June 05, 20:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The presient also reminded that Moscow and Beijing agreed to hold the years of cooperation in the spheres of science, technology and innovations in 2020-2021

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and China have agreed to establish two new formats of inter-regional cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on the outcomes of the talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Russian leader noted that Moscow and Beijing pay special attention to the strengthening of direct relations between Russian and Chinese regions.

"Today, the Chinese president and I have agreed to establish two additional formats of inter-regional cooperation - between the Central Federal District of Russia and China’s north, as well as between our Northwestern Federal District and the seaside provinces in China’s southeast," Putin stated.

The Russian leader highlighted the agricultural sector as a promising area of cooperation. Russia and China also aim to develop international transport routes, he added.

Putin also reminded that Moscow and Beijing agreed to hold the years of cooperation in the spheres of science, technology and innovations in 2020-2021.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
2
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
3
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
4
Analysis of fragments of Kaczynski’s crashed plane points to crew error
5
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1
6
Russia will provide assistance to Cuba as one of its main regional allies — official
7
Moscow seeks justice for Russian diplomat beaten up in brutal Kosovo attack
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT