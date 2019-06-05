Russia, China agree on new formats of inter-regional cooperation, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and China have agreed to establish two new formats of inter-regional cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on the outcomes of the talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Russian leader noted that Moscow and Beijing pay special attention to the strengthening of direct relations between Russian and Chinese regions.

"Today, the Chinese president and I have agreed to establish two additional formats of inter-regional cooperation - between the Central Federal District of Russia and China’s north, as well as between our Northwestern Federal District and the seaside provinces in China’s southeast," Putin stated.

The Russian leader highlighted the agricultural sector as a promising area of cooperation. Russia and China also aim to develop international transport routes, he added.

Putin also reminded that Moscow and Beijing agreed to hold the years of cooperation in the spheres of science, technology and innovations in 2020-2021.