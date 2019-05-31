Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia condemns Kosovo’s decision to declare Russian diplomat persona non grata

World
May 31, 19:53 UTC+3

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its citizen in accordance with the international law and national legislation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The unrecognized republic of Kosovo’s decision to declare Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the UN mission, persona non grata aims to raise inter-ethnic tensions in the region and will have far-reaching consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a commentary on Friday.

"We see the actions of Kosovo officials as a continuation of an undisguised policy aimed to raise inter-ethnic tensions in the region and as a disregard of international norms of diplomatic communication. In essence, this demonstration of disregard for the UN from the side of Pristina is a precedent that will have far-reaching consequences," the ministry stressed.

Read also
Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov

Kosovo authorities declare Russian diplomat persona non-grata

"The Russian Federation will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its citizen in accordance with the international law and national legislation," the diplomats stressed.

In the morning of May 28, unrecognized Kosovo’s police intruded into the territory’s northern municipalities. Two Serbs were slightly injured in shootouts. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo police had detained 28 people including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was later taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. Doctor Zlatan Elek said the Russian had suffered head and facial injuries. Shortly afterwards he was transferred to the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade.

The leaders of unrecognized Kosovo argue that the Russian diplomat hindered a special police operation. On Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office of the unrecognized republic declared the intention to demand Krasnoshchekov be stripped of diplomatic immunity and criminal proceedings be launched against him.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merck Pioneers New Efforts to See MS From the Inside Out
2
Russia developing Soyuz-5 rocket to capture commercial launch market
3
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
4
Netherlands took note of Malaysian PM’s statement on MH17 crash, media report
5
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
6
Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss situation in Syria’s Idlib, Kremlin says
7
Trump to visit Europe knowing US remains in charge, says expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT