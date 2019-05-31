Russia condemns Kosovo’s decision to declare Russian diplomat persona non grata

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The unrecognized republic of Kosovo’s decision to declare Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the UN mission, persona non grata aims to raise inter-ethnic tensions in the region and will have far-reaching consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a commentary on Friday.

"We see the actions of Kosovo officials as a continuation of an undisguised policy aimed to raise inter-ethnic tensions in the region and as a disregard of international norms of diplomatic communication. In essence, this demonstration of disregard for the UN from the side of Pristina is a precedent that will have far-reaching consequences," the ministry stressed.

"The Russian Federation will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its citizen in accordance with the international law and national legislation," the diplomats stressed.

In the morning of May 28, unrecognized Kosovo’s police intruded into the territory’s northern municipalities. Two Serbs were slightly injured in shootouts. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo police had detained 28 people including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was later taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. Doctor Zlatan Elek said the Russian had suffered head and facial injuries. Shortly afterwards he was transferred to the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade.

The leaders of unrecognized Kosovo argue that the Russian diplomat hindered a special police operation. On Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office of the unrecognized republic declared the intention to demand Krasnoshchekov be stripped of diplomatic immunity and criminal proceedings be launched against him.