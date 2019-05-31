Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kosovo authorities declare Russian diplomat persona non-grata

World
May 31, 14:36 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Kosovar PM Ramush Haradinaj said the decision is due is due to "the Russian citizen’s actions against the constitutional system of Kosovo, universal humanitarian values, peace and stability"

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, May 31. /TASS/. Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) has been declared persona non grata in the unrecognized republic, the prime minister of the unrecognized territorial entity Ramush Haradinaj said on his Facebook page.

"I asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to declare Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov persona non grata on the basis of the constitutional and legal powers. Today a decision was made regarding this person, who works as an international staffer of the United Nations and who was ordered to leave the territory of Kosovo. The decision took effect today, May 31, 2019. It is due to the Russian citizen’s actions against the constitutional system of Kosovo, universal humanitarian values, peace and stability," Haradinaj said.

Read also
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia blasts EU’s silence on Kosovo’s refusal to implement Brussels Agreement

He asked the UN Secretary General’s special representative in Kosovo Zahir Tanin to observe this decision.

In the morning of May 28 unrecognized Kosovo’s police intruded into the territory’s northern municipalities. Two Serbs were slightly injured in shootouts. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo police had detained 28 people including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was later taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. Doctor Zlatan Elek said the Russian had suffered head and facial injuries. Shortly afterwards he was transferred to the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade.

The leaders of unrecognized Kosovo argue that the Russian diplomat hindered a special police operation. On Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office of the unrecognized republic declared the intention to demand Krasnoshchekov be stripped of diplomatic immunity and criminal proceedings be launched against him.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
United Nations
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Kosovo authorities declare Russian diplomat persona non-grata
3
Russian space agency expects to continue rocket engine deliveries to US
4
Russian patrol ship to monitor NATO drills in Bulgaria, says source
5
Russia developing Soyuz-5 rocket to capture commercial launch market
6
Russia suggests introducing visa-free travel with Japan
7
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT