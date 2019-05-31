Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbia blasts EU’s silence on Kosovo’s refusal to implement Brussels Agreement

World
May 31, 12:02 UTC+3

According to the Serbian president, Belgrade has implemented its obligations under the Agreement

Share
1 pages in this article
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

© AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic

BELGRADE, May 31. /TASS/. Belgrade is shocked by the European Union’s lack of reaction to Pristina’s refusal to implement the Brussels Agreement, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said following a hospital visit with Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov who had been injured in Kosovo.

"We are shocked that the European Union has shown no response to Hashim Thaci’s statement, in which he said that Pristina would not abide by the Brussels Agreement. They should tell us if these agreements are still in effect. We waited for 24 hours but nothing happened," Vucic said.

Read also

UN clarifying details of Kosovo incident — spokesman

President of unrecognized Kosovo Hashim Thaci said earlier that he would not allow the Community of Serb Municipalities to be established in the region as stipulated by the Brussels Agreements. According to him, the situation has changed and he cannot let it be done in exchange for the easing of visa restrictions with the European Union. Thaci added that if the Community of Serb Municipalities was created, "the second Republika Srpska will emerge."

The establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities is a cornerstone of the Brussels Agreement on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, signed on April 19, 2013. The 15-paragraph document mostly covers issues concerning the powers of Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo. It says that the Community will be a self-governing association of Kosovo’s mostly Serb-populated municipalities. According to the Serbian president, Belgrade has implemented its obligations under the Agreement, while Kosovo started to develop a charter for the Community of Serb Municipalities five years after the document had been signed but later suspended the work.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office
3
Russian distributor removes certain scenes from Rocketman movie
4
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
5
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
6
Russian embassy points to US media crusade to discredit Damascus with dubious evidence
7
Summer starts early in Moscow as heat hits the capital
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT