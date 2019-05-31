Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN clarifying details of Kosovo incident — spokesman

World
May 31, 2:26 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said that "the special representative has called on Kosovo to respect the immunity of all UN staff members in Kosovo"

© AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The United Nations (UN) Organization is clarifying the details of an incident in Kosovo, where UN staff members were attacked, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq told TASS on Thursday.

"What we can say is that two staff members involved in that incident — one is Russian and one is from Kosovo — sustained injuries and had to be hospitalized. The details regarding the incident are still being clarified," Haq said.

"Regarding the possibility of further response, from what I can say, the special representative has called on Kosovo to respect the immunity of all UN staff members in Kosovo," he added.

On the morning of May 28, the special forces of unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. The operation was conducted in violation of the existing agreements between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovar police special forces detained 28 people, including two UN employees, particularly, Russian national Mikhail Krasnoschekov. On Wednesday, the Serbian Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported that more than 100 people suffered at the hands of Kosovo’s special police.

Kosovo's leaders said that the Russian diplomat "hampered a special operation by the police." On Wednesday, Kosovo's prosecutor's office said it plans to demand lifting the Russian diplomat's immunity and opening a criminal case against him.

On Thursday, Krasnoschekov was taken to the Military-Medical Academy in Belgrade for treatment.

