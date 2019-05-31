Next meeting in Normandy format may be held in July — Ukrainian official

KIEV, May 30. /TASS/. The next meeting in the Normandy format may take place in mid-July, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Alexander Danilyuk said on Thursday.

"We will prepare for the meeting in the Normandy format. It may take place in around mid-July, there is a plan for that," Danilyuk told "1+1" TV channel.

He noted that earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held talks with the foreign ministers of France and Germany. "Ninety percent of time at the meeting was devoted to discussing the Minsk process. We will continue this dialogue," Danilyuk said.

The joint statement by the foreign ministers of France and Germany released after the meeting with Zelensky said that talks will be held soon on the conditions of organizing a meeting in the Normandy format at the highest level.