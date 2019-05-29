Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron says he is ready to organize Normandy format meeting when conditions are right

World
May 29, 0:56 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

French President Emmanuel Macron said he needs to start dialogue with new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky first

Share
1 pages in this article
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron

© EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Read also
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Normandy Four summit in June not on Putin’s agenda at the moment — spokesman

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he is ready to organize a meeting in the Normandy format when political conditions are present.

"I would want this. I will organize it since France should take the initiative when the opportunity presents itself. We will have contacts [with new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky]. I will talk to him very soon, we will start a new dialogue, which will possible be followed by a visit. As soon as political conditions are present, we will do this [organize a meeting in the Normandy format]," Macron told reporters after the EU summit in Brussels.

On May 21, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Macron held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The sides discussed ways to move forward in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements after the presidential election in Ukraine. After that, Merkel held telephone talks with new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Both sides confirmed the importance of comprehensive implementation of the Minsk Agreements and noted interest in continuing close cooperation in the framework of the Normandy format.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Emmanuel Macron
Countries
France
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams Russian diplomat’s detention in Kosovo as provocation
2
Russia’s UAC has initiated lawsuit against Ukraine’s Antonov State Company
3
Kosovar authorities striving to kick Serbs out of Kosovo and Metohija — BiH Presidency
4
Press review: US not seeking regime change in Iran and voter turnout sways EU election
5
Two UN staff members detained in Kosovo sent to hospital, mission says
6
Serbia is ready to preserve peace ‘almost at any cost’ — president
7
Zelensky reinstates Ukrainian citizenship of former Georgian president Saakashvili
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT