Macron says he is ready to organize Normandy format meeting when conditions are right

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he is ready to organize a meeting in the Normandy format when political conditions are present.

"I would want this. I will organize it since France should take the initiative when the opportunity presents itself. We will have contacts [with new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky]. I will talk to him very soon, we will start a new dialogue, which will possible be followed by a visit. As soon as political conditions are present, we will do this [organize a meeting in the Normandy format]," Macron told reporters after the EU summit in Brussels.

On May 21, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Macron held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The sides discussed ways to move forward in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements after the presidential election in Ukraine. After that, Merkel held telephone talks with new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Both sides confirmed the importance of comprehensive implementation of the Minsk Agreements and noted interest in continuing close cooperation in the framework of the Normandy format.