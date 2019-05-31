Too early to speak about changes in EU foreign policy after election — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. It is too early to speak about any changes in the European Union’s foreign policy after the elections to the European Parliament as these polls have brought about no "big sensations," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday.

"I think it is too early to speak about any foreign policy changes. Let us wait and see who will head European institutions — the European Commission, the European Council and the European Union External Action Service. But, as a matter of fact, the European Union’s foreign policy course will be outlined by its member nations as it has always been, and divisions of member states into big and influential and small and less influential is still in place," Chizhov said.

The diplomat noted that he believes the process of changing European Union's leadership "will be smooth but long."

"The elections to the European Parliament yielded no big sensations," the Russian diplomat noted. "The forecasts suggested by many, including by us, have proved to be true in general. It was clear that the centrist factions, namely those of the European People’s Party and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, would sag. It was also obvious that the rightists and advocates of Euroscepticism would gain more political weight."

Major attention is now focused on who will take key positions in the European Union, Chizhov said, adding that no less important is the process of forming new coalitions in the European Parliament and the two leading factions, i.e. the European People’s Party and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, are failing to win a majority necessary for that. So, in his words, they will have to find a partner for an alliance.

"It is clear more or less who can be such third partner. Most likely it will be the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) as neither the European People’s Party nor the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats are going to opt for a coalition with advocates of Euroscepticism," Chizhov noted, adding that the success of the Greens would not be unnoticed either and their voice "will be much louder."

The European parliamentary elections were held on May 23-26. According to early results, the European People’s Party, a leading political force in the European Union, has retained the leading positions but lost many seats. The Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats has also retained its traditional second position but also lost a number of seats. For the first time in the past 25 years, the two leading factions lost the majority of seats in the European Parliament that is needed to nominate a candidate for the European Commission president.

Liberal Democrats advocating radical pro-European stance have improved their positions, from 68 seats in the previous parliament to 109 seats. The Greens have also made visible progress winning 69 seats (52 seats in the previous European Parliament).