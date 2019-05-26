Voter turnout at elections to European Parliament nears unprecedented 51%

BRUSSELS, May 26. /TASS/. The voter turnout at the elections to the European Parliament is nearing 51%, for the first time in history, a spokesman for the European Parliament said on Sunday.

He noted however that these are preliminary results for 27 European Union nations, with the United Kingdom, which is quitting the EU, not counted. When data from the UK, where the elections were held on May 23, is taken into account, the figure may either drop to 48% or go further up to 53%

At the previous elections to the European Parliament in 2014, the voter turnout was 42.61%.