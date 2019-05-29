Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Senior diplomat discusses suspension of Iran’s nuke deal commitments in Tehran

World
May 29, 18:27 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said he had discussed the whole range of issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including the partial suspension of Iran’s obligations under the nuclear deal, during the consultations in Tehran.

"We discussed the whole spectrum of issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ranging from the consequences of Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA to Iran’s announcement concerning the partial suspension of its voluntary commitments," he told TASS over the phone on Wednesday after the consultations with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would unilaterally quit the landmark accord inked in 2015 aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program and imposed economic sanctions against Iran seeking, in particular, to completely stop its oil exports. A year later, Tehran responded by saying it would stop honoring some of its commitments under the deal. Iran also warned it would stop upgrading the Arak heavy water reactor, if the signatories to the agreement did not fulfill their obligations within 60 days.

Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
